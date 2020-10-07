PlayStation Confirms Important PS5 Trophy Progression Feature

✖

Sony had a lot to say about its PlayStation Trophy system with news of an update rolling out tonight for PlayStation 4 owners, and with that news came the confirmation of an important Trophy feature for anyone planning on getting a PlayStation 5. Just like the games you’ve been collecting on the PlayStation 4, the Trophies you’ve earned within those games will carry over to the PlayStation 5 when it releases in November. This means that your Trophies you’ve amassed across many games and the Trophy Level you’ve built up over time will still be displayed on your PlayStation 5’s profile page just as it is now on the PlayStation 4.

The news of the Trophy progression feature now confirmed for the PlayStation 5 may have seemed like a given considering how that’s the way the previous generations have been handled, but considering how hushed some of the PlayStation 5 discussions have been in recent months, it’s good to know for sure what the plan is. Sony confirmed in its PlayStation Blog post about the Trophy update that players’ Trophies will indeed carry over to the next generation, so don’t worry about having to start fresh on the PlayStation 4.

“Lastly, just for clarity, Trophies that you’ve earned on previous PlayStation systems will come with you to PlayStation 5, just as they have in previous generation transitions,” Sony said. “The new Trophy levels will be reflected in all locations that Trophy levels are shown, including past systems, PS App and My PlayStation.”

Trophy level hovering in the 12-15 range? You’re about to hit triple digits. First details on upcoming changes to Trophies: https://t.co/aVvaCFALRM pic.twitter.com/ELqlbzfSOO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

Those new Trophy Levels made up the majority of the PlayStation Blog post where the PlayStation 5 feature was discussed. Trophy Levels exist currently on the PlayStation 4 and will carry over to the next console as well, though they’ll look different starting soon. The Trophy Level range is being expanded dramatically to give players much higher Trophy Levels based on how many Trophies they have, though with everyone’s score scaling up at the same time, you’ll still be in the same relative position compared to everyone else that you have been.

Along with the PlayStation 5 Trophy feature confirmation, Sony also shared a video breaking down the new console today that showed it inside and out. We can expect to see more previews of the console and its features ahead of its November release date.