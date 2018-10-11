Massive PSN Sale Discounts Fan-Favorite PS4 Exclusives

Every week the PSN Store will update, giving PlayStation 4 players new weekly deals to consider. This week is special, because PlayStation decided to host a pretty massive sale featuring top-rated PlayStation exclusives. These are the games that belong in your library if you own a PS4, without exception. Whether you’re looking to bolster your backlog a bit, or you’re a new PS4 owner looking for a fresh start, these are games you cannot miss!

Below we’ve listed every PS4 game currently on sale, and the prices shown are the prices available to PlayStation Plus members. We assume that if you’re playing online on your PS4 that you have PlayStation Plus already. If not, you’re still going to get discounts on all of these games, and the normal sale prices will show up as soon as you check them out on the store.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $9.99

Ratchet & Clank – $9.99

The Order: 1886 – $3.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $9.74

inFAMOUS First Light – $7.49

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – $5.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $3.99

Classic PS4 Bundle (Kinetica, Twisted Metal Black, War of the Monsters) – $5.99

Until Dawn – $4.99

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – $1.49

The Last Guardian – $12.99

War of the Monsters – $2.49

Alienation – $3.99

FantaVision – $2.99

Fat Princess Adventures – $1.99

Flower – (no price shown)

fl0w – $1.79

Hohokum – $2.99

Jak and Daxter Bundle – $15.99

Jak II – $14.99

Jak X: Combat Racing – $5.99

Journey Collector’s Edition – $7.49

LocoRoco Remastered – $5.99

Matterfall – $7.99

Nioh – The Complete Edition – $49.99

The Rhythmic Bundle (Hohokum, Sound Shapes) – $4.49

Avant-Garde Bundle (Journey, Flower, Unfinished Swan, Bound) – $19.99

Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition – $15.99

inFAMOUS Second Son – $9.99

Jak 3 – $5.99

Journey – $4.49

Nioh – $23.99

RESOGUN – $2.99

Tearaway Unfolded – $5.99

That’s You! – $2.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99

Between Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, you can play through the vast majority of the Uncharted series for less than $20, which is an astounding value. If you love what you play, Lost Legacy was a brilliant follow-up.

Other can’t-miss deals include Journey, which every single PlayStation owner without exception needs to experience. For $4.50 you no longer have any excuses for not playing that one. If you’re a Dark Souls lover, check out Nioh for that same sense of weighty, gratifying weapon usage and punishing bosses. If you want something for you and your friends to play for Halloween, check out Until Dawn for only five bucks! Happy shopping.