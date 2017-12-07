PlayStation Sale Going On Now, Score AAA Titles For Cheap

Gaming

With the Microsoft camp announcing their sale going on now for Xbox One players, Sony has their own announcement for PlayStation 4 fans. If you missed out on the epic Black Friday deals, there’s still a great opportunity to score those desired titles for a much cheaper price!

Here’s everything that Sony has on sale until December 11th:

PlayStation 4

  • Absolver – $20.09
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – $41.99
    • Gold Edition – $69.99
    • Deluxe Edition – $48.99
  • Call of Duty: WWII – $49.79
    • Digital Deluxe – $89.99
  • Destiny 2 – $38.99
    • Game + Expansion Pass – $64.79
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99
  • Dishonored 2 – $19.99
  • DOOM – $14.99
  • The Evil Within 2 -$29.99
  • Fallout 4: GotY Edition – $29.99
  • Farpoint – $29.99
  • FIFA 18 – $35.99
    • Ronaldo Edition – $47.99
    • ICON Edition – $59.99
  • Final Fantasy XV – $19.99
    • Digital Premium Edition – $29.99
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
    • Starter Edition – $9.99
    • Complete Edition – $29.99
  • Fortnite – $23.99
    • Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $35.99
    • Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $53.99
    • Limited Edition Founder’s Pack – $89.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99
    • Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle – $44.54
    • Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $34.19
    • Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – $61.19
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $22.49
  • ICEY – $10.49
  • Inside – $9.99
  • Injustice 2 – $29.99
    • Ultimate Edition – $53.99
    • Deluxe Edition – $41.99
  • Life is Strange Complete Season – $4.99
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $17.49
  • Mortal Kombat X – $9.99
  • NBA 2K18 – $41.99
    • Legend Edition – $59.99
    • Legend Edition Gold – $119.99
  • Nioh – $19.99
    • Complete Edition – $29.99
  • No Man’s Sky – $23.99
  • Persona 5 – $29.99
    • Ultimate Edition – $87.49
  • Prey – $19.99
  • Pyre – $11.99
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $29.99
    • Deluxe Edition – $49.49
  • Rez Infinite – $17.99
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $41.99
    • Gold Edition – $62.99
  • Street Fighter V – $19.99
    • 2017 Deluxe Edition – $39.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege – $49.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – $14.99
    • Gold Edition – $29.69
    • Season Pass – $15.99
    • Expansion I: Underground – $7.49
    • Expansion II: Survival – $7.49
    • Last Stand – $7.49
    • Premium Credits Edition – $26.39
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $19.99
    • Year 2 Gold Edition – $29.59
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $27.99
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $19.99
  • Warframe
    • 170 Platinum – $6.99
    • 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod – $29.99
    • 370 Platinum – $12.99
  • What Remains of Edith Finch – $14.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $24.99
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $29.99
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $39.99
  • XCOM 2 – $19.79
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $24.74
    • War of the Chosen – $29.99

Any of the above titles caught your eye? Sony has wares if you have coin.

