Vampire Survivors x SaGa Free Content Shadow Dropped, Reveals Cross-Save Update

During today’s Triple-i Initiative livestream, Poncle Games announced a new collaboration for Vampire Survivors. This time around, the game will be crossing over with SaGa, a franchise owned by Square Enix. This content will be found in the new Emerald Diorama expansion. However, those that aren’t familiar with the RPG series will still find lots of content to look forward to, including “new adventures” that are coming to both the base game and the Tides of the Foscari DLC. The best part is, all of this content is available today, and it’s free for all players!

The Emerald Diorama expansion adds more than 12 new playable characters, more than 16 new weapons, 9 music tracks, and a new map with 7 different biomes. Vampire Survivors will also pay tribute to SaGa’s RPG roots, allowing players to set forth on their quest with a party. How that will work in practice remains to be seen, but fans can soon find out for themselves. A trailer for the Emerald Diorama update can be found below.

Last month, Poncle Games teased that this would be the biggest free update that Vampire Survivors has ever had, and it seems that was not hyperbole. The Coop update has also been released today, with a theme centered on chickens. The update includes a new character, new weapon, and darkana. There’s also a new map, which seems to be based on a farm. There’s also a new relic, which will allow players to speed up the game. Achievement hunters will have 8 new ones to look forward to. The base game is adding an adventure called “To End an Ice Age,” which consists of 6 new chapters. Those who own the Tides of the Foscari DLC will even receive 6 new chapters for that.

In addition to all of this news, Poncle Games has offered an update on cross-saves. The feature will be available “in the next few weeks,” on Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS. As previously announced, Nintendo Switch is currently in the works, but will come later. Poncle Games was planning to implement cross-saves in the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, but has now announced that will no longer be happening this month. Poncle has apparently “run into a legal issue on PlayStation we weren’t aware of,” and says that the odds of cross-saves happening on PS4 and PS5 “are now very slim.”

Poncle says that it will continue working with PlayStation to resolve the situation. The company did not offer much elaboration about the problems, but this is not the first time that a developer has run into issues implementing cross-saves on Sony platforms. Hopefully a resolution can be found for Vampire Survivors, but fans shouldn’t expect to see that happen anytime soon.

