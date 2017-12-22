PlayStation Store Flash Sale Lets You Score Epic Titles At Unbeatable Prices

It’s not too late to score some awesome deals for that shiny new PlayStation 4. With the holiday season officially in full swing, now is the time that gamers can score epic savings on titles they’ve been lusting after for awhile now. The PlayStation Flash Sale is going on now and ends promptly at 8 AM on December 27th, so you’re not going to want to mess around with this one!

Now your chance to traverse ancient Egypt as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins to learn about how the Brotherhood of Assassins we know today came to be. Or perhaps a more classic RPG game is more your style, which makes the fact that the highly acclaimed Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is on sale now for $20.99 too good to pass up.

There’s a plethora of sports titles on sale as well, especially for those hardcore NHL fans. Or if you’re just wanting to fight hordes of Nazi zombies with friends, the Call of Duty WWII + Destiny 2 bundle pack is a pretty sweet deal as well! Here’s a few of our favourite titles featured in the Flash Sale going on now:

Absolver – $20.09

Assassin’s Creerd Origins (Deluxe Edition is on as well) – $40.19

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass – $12.49

Call of Duty WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle – $77.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.99

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition – $39.99

FIFA 18 – $29.99

Final Fantasy IX Digital Edition – $14.69

Grand Turismo Sport – $29.59

L.A. Noire – $29.99

Life is Strange: Before The Storm (Deluxe) – $17.49

Persona 5 – $32.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $24.79

Street Fighter V Deluxe Edition – $31.99

And a tons more, including even more sports titles available. From action adventure, to RPG, to MMOs – there’s a little something for everybody this holiday season, so make sure to check out the PlayStation Store right here to take advantage of some of the awesome deals going on right now. Happy gaming!