PlayStation Acquires New Studio, Creates New Division

PlayStation has announced that it has officially agreed to acquire Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. Additionally, while Savage Game Studios is joining PlayStation Studios like any other first-party developer, it will be doing so as part of the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. The exact terms of the deal were not announced.

"Today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a hugely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world," shared Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, as part of the announcement. "They were founded a few years ago with the goal of fearlessly exploring bold new ideas. We share their tireless ambition to innovate, along with a continued drive to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to more people than ever before, making them a perfect fit to join PlayStation Studios."

Welcoming Savage Game Studios to the PlayStation Studios family: https://t.co/xUidwYZrfG pic.twitter.com/9my00c62NL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 29, 2022

The announcement goes to great lengths to ensure readers that despite the acquisition of Savage Game Studios and the formation of the new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, the company's "efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion to keep making amazing single-player, narrative-driven experiences." That said, the new mobile division will focus on creating experiences from both new and existing PlayStation IP despite the division operating independently from the company's console development.

As for what Savage Game Studios is currently working on, the announcement also reveals that the developer is working on "a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game." Beyond that descriptor, nothing further is revealed beyond a tease that it is too early to share more than that for now.

