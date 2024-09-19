PlayStation Insider Reveals State of Play Date, Teases Unannounced Game Reveal

Earlier this month, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb teased that a PlayStation State of Play will be happening in September. While Grubb had previously offered a timeframe for the presentation, he has now narrowed it down a bit. In a recent episode of Game Mess Mornings, Grubb said that the State of Play is "almost certainly happening on the 24th." Grubb and Lucy James also discussed some potential games that will be appearing during the presentation, including Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered, which was recently leaked thanks to a rating from the ESRB. During the show, Grubb also hinted at another remaster that will be announced.

"I don't know what it is, but when I was asking about this... there's some other remaster kind of in the works that will be even less exciting [than Horizon: Zero Dawn] I've heard," laughed Grubb. "And that was when it was like 'and that's definitely not Bloodborne.' State of Play... probably will get announced there."

Unfortunately, there were no hints given as to what that remaster might be. "Less exciting" doesn't necessarily mean that the game itself is bad, only that the remaster might seem redundant. That's how a lot of people seem to feel about Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered, and it's possible they might have similar opinions on the announcement Grubb is talking about. There are a handful of games that would fit that framing, including God of War and Days Gone, which came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively. For now, fans will have to speculate, but hopefully the game will prove enjoyable, regardless.

That hint was part of a larger discussion about PlayStation's current strategy, and its recent focus on remakes and remasters. While Grubb acknowledged the success of original PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Astro Bot, he lamented the fact that PlayStation hasn't offered much else this generation in terms of first-party games. Grubb specifically brought up the recently revealed PS5 Pro, noting that this State of Play would be a good time to announce a new game that would take advantage of the console's abilities, rather than simply announcing more remasters. Hopefully PlayStation will have much more to show!

[H/T: Reddit]