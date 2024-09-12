PlayStation State of Play Date for September 2024 Teased by Insider

A reputable PlayStation insider has teased the exact date on which the brand's new State of Play presentation for September 2024 should be taking place. In recent weeks, credible reports have indicated that Sony would both reveal the PlayStation 5 Pro and hold a new State of Play in September. With the PS5 Pro having been shown off earlier this week, speculation has now naturally turned to when this supposed State of Play will be happening. And while Sony itself hasn't said anything just yet, we now have a potential date to circle on the calendar.

In today's edition of Game Mess Mornings, reporter Jeff Grubb said that the much-anticipated State of Play for September should be happening in "12-ish days." Grubb didn't commit to a specific date for the State of Play seemingly as Sony's plans might change between now and the event. If it is exactly 12 days away, though, this would put the broadcast on Tuesday, September 24th, which would be exactly two weeks after its PS5 Pro presentation. It would also transpire in advance of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 where PlayStation will also be serving as an attendee.

"I've said before that the State of Play is coming later this month. It's probably coming in about, let's say 12-ish days," Grubb said. "In about 12-ish days, we'll have a State of Play, not a [PlayStation] Showcase."

Historically, all signs point to PlayStation absolutely holding a State of Play in September. Even if this date alluded to by Grubb ends up being slightly off, PlayStation has held a State of Play (or Showcase) event in September for five straight years. As such, there's no reason to think that PlayStation will choose to skip out on holding a broadcast in this month as it has so clearly shown a preference to do so in the past.

