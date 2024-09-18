Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Leaks, but Even Fans Aren't Convinced: "Very Unnecessary"

While Sony has yet to make an official announcement, it seems Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has leaked for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game has been rated by the ESRB, which is about as close as it gets to an official announcement. Now that the information is out there, we can likely expect to see a confirmation from Sony sometime in the near future. There has been no indication when the remaster will be released, but 2025 is probably a safe bet, as LEGO Horizon Adventures is set to be released sometime before the end of 2024. PlayStation probably wouldn't want to release two Horizon games within a few months!

On Reddit, many fans have questioned the purpose of remastering Horizon Zero Dawn, a game that only came out seven years ago. Some fans have called it "largely unnecessary," while others decried it as a "blatant cash grab." Many have argued that the game holds up quite well, and really doesn't need the remaster treatment compared with some of PlayStation's other games. Though reception to the leak has been largely negative, not everyone is opposed to the remaster. Some fans noted their enthusiasm to return to the game's world, while others begrudgingly admitted that they'll probably still buy the remaster.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released on PlayStation 4 in 2017. The first game in the Horizon franchise is often considered the best, with many fans preferring the game over its 2022 sequel. Horizon also led to the VR spin-off Horizon Call of the Mountain, as well as the upcoming LEGO Horizon Adventures. PlayStation clearly sees Horizon as one of its bigger franchises, so it makes sense that the company would try to look for more ways to introduce people to the series.

Now that the information is out there, hopefully PlayStation will pull back the curtain and offer a full reveal. It's possible negative opinions could shift once we actually get to see how the remaster looks, and once we've learned about any potential changes. If the remaster is given an appealing price, and doesn't come across too redundant, PlayStation might be able to win fans over.

