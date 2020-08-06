PlayStation State of Play Reveals New Look at Hitman 3

Today's PlayStation State of Play presentation gave viewers a new look at IO Interactive's Hitman 3. The biggest revelation from the trailer is the fact that the game will be entirely playable through PlayStation VR! In the trailer, fans were given a look at Agent 47 sneaking up behind a target, preparing for a kill. For longtime fans of the series, the prospect of playing the game in VR should be quite exciting! In addition to Hitman 3, VR will arrive for the entire Assassination Trilogy, so fans will have an opportunity to revisit all of the games in VR! Readers can check out the new trailer above this paragraph.

VR should add an exciting new element to the Hitman games. Virtual reality offers a more immersive experience, and sneaking up on contracts in VR should add an interesting angle to the Hitman games. Further details are limited on the new addition, however. At this time, it is not known if Hitman 3 will be playable in VR on PC, as well.

Hitman 3 sees Agent 47 on a mission to bring down the partners of Providence. To do so, players will have to accomplish some of the biggest contracts in the history of the Hitman franchise. Players will have a lot of freedom to carry out those contracts. Some locations will benefit from a stealth approach, while others might work better if players go in guns blazing. No matter what option players choose, the world of Hitman 3 will react to those choices. The action approach might see Agent 47's quest end in a hail of gunfire, but a stealth approach might result in the hitman escorted out of the building in one piece by security. The game will encourage a lot of freedom, and now players will be able to experience it in VR!

Hitman 3 will feature the voice talents of Isaura Barbe-Brown, John Hopkins, Jane Perry, Philip Rosch, and David Bateson. The game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in January 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

