How to Watch PlayStation’s State of Play

The upcoming State of Play from PlayStation is set to air later today at 4PM ET, and while we know exactly when it will start, and roughly how long it will be, we have essentially no solid proof as to what might be included beyond some new information on The Last of Us Part II. But there’s some heavy speculation that there maybe, possibly, could be a reveal of the next Batman video game.

“We’re preparing a pretty hefty show, weighing in at around 20 minutes and sporting a fresh new look,” the PlayStation.Blog post revealing the new State of Play last week noted. “And we’ll have some great news to share with you, including new game reveals, new content from PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, and a host of other updates. Should be fun!”

The same blog post also admits that there will be no updates given on the next-generation console or plans, so fans can expect to hear primarily about PlayStation 4 video games and other services instead. It’ll be interesting to see what exactly the video game company manages to pack into 20 minutes — especially if that includes several of those minutes dedicated specifically to The Last of Us Part II, as expected.

PlayStation’s State of Play will go live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook at 4PM ET, and you can watch the video embedded above. In all likelihood, the important trailers and the like will be released as their own bite-sized bits of online video, and the State of Play itself will be available as an archived version once it concludes.

As of writing, there has been no official reveal of any upcoming Batman video game, and The Last of Us Part II does not yet have a release date. You can check out all of our previous PlayStation coverage right here.