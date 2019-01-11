PlayStation Store’s Best-Selling PS4 and PS VR Games of 2018 Revealed

2018 is over, and what a year it was for gaming. However, while it felt like there was great release after great release throughout the year, all worthy of the crown of 2018, only one game can come out on top.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the top-selling games on the PlayStation Store in 2018. In other words, games downloaded digitally via the PlayStation Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And unlike some years, there’s a great mix of genres represented, and more importantly, it’s not dominated by multiplayer games like doomsayers claimed it would be years ago.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the best-selling games on the PlayStation Store in 2018:

PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man God of War Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K19 FIFA 19 Monster Hunter: World Far Cry 5 Madden NFL 19

As you can see, not many surprises here. In fact, I could have probably predicted this list of games myself. Seeing Grand Theft Auto V so high up despite being so old would be surprising, if it didn’t do this every year. That’s the game that never stops selling, and it will likely be right back on this list come the end of 2019.

Beyond GTA V, I think the two big standouts are Monster Hunter: World and Far Cry 5, both which certainly benefited from releasing so early in 2018, but also were far from locks to make it on here, especially Monster Hunter: World, which has grown from niche to a global force in the market.

PS VR

Job Simulator Beatersaber Superhot VR PlayStation VR Worlds Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Arizona Sunshine Moss Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Driveclub VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Again, not many surprises here. Though I will say not seeing Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, arguably the best PlayStation VR game to date, not on here is a bit of a bummer.

Free-to-Play

Fortnite H1Z1: Battle-Royale Brawlhalla Warface Paladins Warframe PES 2018 Lite Fallout Shelter DC Universe Online America’s Army: Proving Grounds

I wasn’t as confident how this list would look as the other two, but I did know, for sure, that Fortnite would be at the top. I reckon across all categories it was, by far, the most-downloaded game on the PlayStation Store for 2018. It probably isn’t even a little bit close.

For the top tens for PS Vita games, PS4 themes, and PS Classics, click here.