New PlayStation Store PS4 and PS5 Sale Gives You 8 Classic Games for Just $5

A new PlayStation Store sale featuring both PS4 and PS5 games gives you eight classic titles for just $5. Right now, the PlayStation Store is running a sale for retro and remastered games that discounts many nostalgic titles up to 75 percent off. Included in this are some of Konami's best work. More specifically, and for a limited time, all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can buy Castlevania Anniversary Collection for just $5, which represents a savings of $15.

For those that don't know, this collection includes the following games: Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon's Quest, Castlevania III Dracula's Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, Kid Dracula (never released in English before), and History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon.

If you're more of a Contra fan rather than a Castlevania fan, well, you'll be happy to know the PlayStation Store has the exact same offer for Contra Anniversary Collection, which comes with the following games: Contra (Arcade), Super Contra, Contra (NA), Contra (JP), Super C, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Operation C, Contra Hard Corps, Super Probotector Alien Rebels, and Probotector.

As noted, these deals are only available for a limited time, or more specifically, until February 10. After this, both collections will return to their normal prices of $20. Further, it's also worth noting that this isn't the first time both collections have been discounted to $5, however, it certainly doesn't happen often.

