Some PlayStation Plus Users Getting Free 4th Game

Today, Sony shocked PlayStation Plus subscribers with February's free games lineup, which, according to Twitter at least, is one of the best lineups in the history of the service. Following this up, Amazon added to the revel by surprising PS5 users with a special PlayStation Plus gift. And now some PlayStation Plus users are getting a fourth game for free, no strings attached.

If you missed the announcement: PlayStation Plus subscribers in North America and Europe can enjoy the following three games next month for free: Control Ultimate Edition (PS5, PS4), Concrete Genie (PS4), and Destruction AllStars (PS5). In Japan, subscribers can enjoy all of these games, plus Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4).

It's unclear why subscribers in Japan are getting an additional freebie, but it may have something to do with the fact that in Japan Control Ultimate Edition is limited to just PS5, unlike in North America, Europe, and other regions.

Even if you're not in Japan, you can still easily download Bloodstained: Ritual of Night by simply making a Japanese PSN account, which costs nothing. Further, while it may sound like it would be a tedious process, it's actually quite easy. There's a variety of YouTube videos that explain the process, which requires you to make your console the primary console and not much else.

As for the game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night debuted back in 2019 via developer ArtPlay and publisher 505 Games. On PS4, the game boasts a very solid 83 on Metacritic, and was a commercial success in relation to its budget and expectations.

