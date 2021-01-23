New PS5 Game Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Announcement

✖

A new PS5 game has been accidentally leaked ahead of its announcement, courtesy of the official Taiwanese video game rating board, which has rated a PS5 version of The Sinking City, an action-adventure game from developer Frogwares inspired by the horror fiction work of author H. P. Lovecraft. At the moment of publishing, the game is available via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but not current-gen consoles, though it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

Right now, it hasn't been officially announced for PS5, or the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for that matter. However, a game doesn't get rated for release on a platform if it's not coming to that platform. There's a catch though, and that's that the Taiwanese rating board is known to rate games sometimes way ahead of release. In other words, when the ESRB or PEGI rate a game for release, it's usually a good indication it's releasing soon. The same isn't true for the Taiwanese rating board.

At the moment of publishing, Frogwares has not commented on this leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided. That said, while it's safe to assume it's coming to PS5 -- and likely Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well -- there's no way of knowing when it will come. Could be this year, could be next year, and of course, it could be never.

The Sinking City is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it looks like it's making the leap to the current-gen consoles soon.

"The Sinking City is a brilliant entry in the horror genre that is borderline perfect not only for longtime fans of H.P. Lovecraft, but also those who may have never read any of his works," reads the opening of our glowing review of the game. "No prior knowledge of Cthulhu and the like is necessary to enjoy what developer Frogwares has put together, but it never hurts to be aware of just how sideways things can go when supernatural forces are afoot. In the age of jump scares, this title shines through without having to get in your face to get a rise out of you. The lingering horrors that go unseen do well enough on their own."

