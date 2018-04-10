PlayStation Store Sale: Active Deals for the Week of April 10th

A new week, a new way to save. For PlayStation Plus members, there are always special deals going on for members to save a few bucks on the titles they have been lusting for.

Just like previous weeks, we’ll break it down between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita titles. There are a few solid pick-ups, especially on the PS4, as well as the usual suspects that usually make their savings rounds. From the ‘tried and true’ Grand Theft Auto V, to one that I personally recommend with Absolver, there are definitely a few good picks to choose from.

Let’s get started with the PlayStation 4 features:

PlayStation 4

The deals are live now and will run until April 17th at 8 AM PT. All discounts listed are the prices available to PlayStation Plus members, in addition to April’s free games line-up that also has a few sweet deals.

36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.39

Absolver – $14.99

Aegis Defenders – $13.99

Bully – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – $59.49 Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – $100.49

L.A. Noire – $29.99

Max Payne – $8.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Owlboy – $19.99

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Royal Edition – $22.49

Thimbleweed Park – $9.99

The Warriors – $8.99

PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita

PlayStation 3

Blue-Collar Astronaut – $1.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Midnight Club LA Complete Edition – $4.99

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89

Undead Nightmare – $7.49

Planets Under Attack – $2.39

PlayStation Vita

36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.39

Son of Scoregasm – $6.49

Unfortunately, the PlayStation Vita section continues to be paltry, though you really can’t go wrong with scooping up Red Dead Redemption for the PlayStation 3. With the sequel coming out later this year, it’s the perfect time to refresh yourself with a franchise that is held in such high esteem by the gaming community.

Our recommendation

Personal preference, I can’t recommend Absolver enough. It’s simple, but super enjoyable. The PvP martial arts-driven experience has a few mechanical issues with it, but the art style is gorgeous and the gameplay is actually fun – especially with the fluidity of combat.

For more about the game:

In the ruins of the fallen Adal Empire, you awaken with a mysterious mask on your face, and faint recollections of an esoteric ceremony. Freeing you from hunger, thirst, and even death, the mask is the creation of the Guides, the rulers of these lands, who have placed you here to determine whether you are worthy of becoming part of the elite corps of Absolvers. As you wander these forsaken lands, encountering other Prospects like you, you will learn new combat styles, acquire weapons, gear and armor, and build a team of warriors with whom to fight side by side in Arenas of combat.

Fluid Real-Time Combat: Position yourself in one of four tactical stances during real-time battles and execute devastating attacks, dodges, and parries. Movement becomes your weapon as you engage in solo duels or intense multiplayer melee battles.

Customizable Style and Flow: Players will define their character’s playstyle by picking a combat style, a weapon of choice, and arranging attacks in their Combat Deck to design their unique and personal attack flow.

Online Multiplayer Action and Narrative: Prospects and Absolvers will seamlessly encounter others in the world, generating unique stories that emerge through player interaction and choices. These moments are filled with tension as intentions to battle or befriend are never clear: trust is always a leap of faith. Encounters will have lasting consequences and transform into meaningful relationships as you make friends or enemies and find mentors or disciples.

PvP and PvE: Explore a rich and dynamic world including dedicated PvP battle arenas where champions will receive spoils of victory and progress in the ranks of the Absolvers, and PvE areas in which players cooperatively battle to retrieve rare loot and equipment from the ruins of Adal.