PlayStation Boss Says More Studio Acquisitions Are Possible

One of the key bosses at PlayStation has suggested that Sony isn’t done by any means when it comes to acquiring more development studios from around the globe. Within the past week, Sony revealed that Bluepoint Games, which is the developer behind the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls, would be joining the PlayStation Studios network. And while this acquisition may have seemed obvious to many fans thanks to a leak that happened earlier in 2021, it doesn’t sound like Bluepoint will be the final studio joining Sony in the near future.

According to Hermen Hulst, who is the head of PlayStation Studios, Sony is still very much keeping an eye on various studios around the globe. Speaking with IGN, Hulst explained that Sony is always in the process of considering acquisitions. “We are open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house, but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences. Because all of these teams, they share a lot, but they’re also very different from one another, and that’s what I really like,” Hulst explained in the interview. “And I think that’s what the PlayStation audience, the PlayStation fans, deserve, it’s that diverse slate of games coming out of PlayStation Studios.”

Over the past few months, PlayStation has definitely been on an acquisition spree. In addition to announcing the formal purchase of Bluepoint within recent days, Sony also bought Returnal developer Housemarque only a few months back. It also bought lesser-known companies with Firesprite and Nixxes Software within 2021 as well, bringing the total number of developers that it owns to nearly 20. Even though another studio acquisition might not happen before the year comes to a close, it seems like only a matter of time until Sony ends up growing PlayStation Studios even further.

