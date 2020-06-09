PlayStation Listing Leaks UFC 4

✖

EA Sports UFC 4 has leaked through a PlayStation listing spotted as it was uploaded to Sony’s network. The site PS4 Patches tracks these sorts of listings as things are updated on the PlayStation platform and recorded an update for something called “Magnum” which was added to the database at some point. Looking closer at the details contained within the image showed a graphic for a “community feedback environment” planned around EA Sports UFC 4 seeing how the game’s logo and the EA logo were right above the community event details. The game hasn’t been announced yet, but there’s a good chance that’ll change soon.

Gematsu first took notice of the listing after it was added to the PS4 Patches entries. Some details about different patches released for the “Magnum” project were listed within the entry, but clicking on the actual “Magnum” name at the top will tell you everything you need to know about it. Doing so brings up a page of details including icons that were uploaded alongside the game, and there you’ll find the image that shows the information about the game.

(Photo: PS4 Patches)

UFC 4 hasn’t officially been announced yet by Electronic Arts, but it’s not a game that’s too surprising to see leaked somewhere. These sorts of sports simulators historically get yearly installments even if not every franchise fits that formula, so another UFC game was probably on people’s lists of expectations for the year’s announcement.

As for when this game might actually be announced, there’s an event coming up soon to keep an eye on. EA opted to delay its EA Play event like many others have recently which means it’ll now take place on June 18th. These annual events coinciding with the times E3 takes place give a first look at EA’s upcoming projects and when they’ll be released which means we’ll probably get our first look at EA Sports UFC 4 then. If not, it’s only a matter of time until the reveal seeing how data is already being uploaded about community feedback environments.

In related UFC news, Conor McGregor, one of the more well-known fighters even by those who don’t routinely watch UFC, announced he’d be retiring. He’s made an announcement like that before though, so it’s unclear exactly how that decision will play out. Whether he stays retired or not, we can likely expect to see him in UFC 4 and probably in UFC games after that.

