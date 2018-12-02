New PlayStation VR Bundle Featuring Two Games Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a brand-new PlayStation VR bundle ahead of Christmas and the holidays.

The bundle notably features one of the best VR games to date — Beat Saber — and the upcoming Borderlands 2 VR, which is actually scheduled to release the same day as the new headset: December 14.

Unfortunately, if you’re outside of the US or Canada, the new bundle will be unavailable. It will cost $349.99 in the United States and a bit more, $449.99, in Canada.

The bundles comes with the following:

One PlayStation VR system

One PlayStation Camera

One Demo Disco 2.0

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber digital game vouches (both require Internet to download)

You can read more about each game below:

“Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.”

“Developed by Gearbox Software, Borderlands 2 VR brings the iconic world of Pandora to life like never before. Fans will virtually become a treasure-seeking Vault Hunter, grab 87 bazillion guns, and face off against the galaxy’s most charming psychopathic dictator, Handsome Jack, to free Pandora from the corrupt Hyperion Corporation.”

As you may know, there’s over 340 games available on PlayStation VR, which launched back in October 2016. If you’re looking for other great games to play on the system, I personally recommend checking out the likes of Statik, Rez Infinite, PlayStation VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, SUPERHOT VR, Resident Evil 7, and of course, Tetris Effect. This should keep you busy for quite some time. But if that isn’t enough for you, throw in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. That should provide at least 100 hours of VR goodness.

