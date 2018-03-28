PlayStation VR Gets a New Price Drop

If you’ve been eyeing that PlayStation VR set up but are still hesitant about that price tag, there’s good news! The folks over at Sony Interactive Entertainment have just announced that the popular Virtual Reality gear for the PS4 console is receiving a significant (and permanent) price drop starting March 29th.

Originally coming in at a retail value of $399.99, the new price to get into the world of Virtual Reality is $299.99 starting tomorrow (the 29th). If you were looking to take advantage of one of the sweet bundles, you can do that to with many of them seeing price drops as well, which makes sense, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR bundle now coming in at $449.99.

Sony stated earlier this year that they were wanting to focus more on their Virtual Reality brand and in doing so, aims to add a whopping new 180 titles for the PlayStation VR. Now’s the perfect to time to get acquainted with this technology, because it definitely looks like Sony is itching to get started on those big plans.

Not entirely sold on the Virtual Reality Experience? According to Sony:

“Since its launch in October 2016, approximately 300 PS VR software titles and experiences from third-party developers and publishers as well as from SIE Worldwide Studios (SIE WWS) have released globally. PS VR will continue to expand with highly anticipated launches on their way including Blood & Truth, WipEout Omega Collection and Firewall Zero Hour (SIE WWS), The Persistence (Firesprite Ltd), Star Child (Playful Corp), Eden Tomorrow (Soul Pix), Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (Adult Swim Games) and Smash Hit Plunder (Triangular Pixels) in addition to VR experiences such as Virry Safari: Wild Encounters (Fountain Digital) and CoolpaintrVR (Sngular). With the attractive new price point, SIE will further expand the PS VR platform along with the great line-up of exciting VR games and revolutionary experiences, delivering PlayStation as the best place to play to users worldwide.”

Your heart will race. Your pupils will dilate. Your instincts will kick-in and take over as you discover new worlds.

Slay mythical beasts, survive the undead, or take the wheel as a professional driver, the choice is yours.

PlayStation is dedicated to delivering new, ultra-sensory experiences – We’re excited for titles like Skyrim VR, Gran Turismo Sport, The Inpatient, Bravo Team, Doom VFR and many more.

The PlayStation VR headset was engineered to be balanced, comfortable, and adjustable. It’s designed to feel like it’s not there – keeping you free from distraction as you explore new gaming worlds.

