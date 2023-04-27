PSVR2 Is Coming to Local Retailers Soon

The PlayStation VR2 is coming to local retailers very soon. The PlayStation VR2 is one of the biggest hardware launches of 2023 and will probably remain that way, unless Sony has a surprise revision of the PS5 or Nintendo opts to drop a new console (things that have been rumored in various forms). It's a massive upgrade from the PSVR which showed Sony cautiously dipping its toe into the virtual reality pool. The headset was interesting, though noticeably weaker than its competitors and its controllers were recycled from the PS3 Move. It wasn't a total slam dunk, but it did well enough for Sony to feel confident in pursuing the medium. Now, the platform holder has an ultra pricey headset with even fancier controllers designed exclusively for the PSVR2.

The headset launched back in February, but the only way to get one was going directly through PlayStation's website. Now, that will soon be changing. PlayStation confirmed on Twitter that local retailers will soon be carrying stock of the PlayStation VR2, meaning you'll be able to order it from other retailers or go into a store and buy one the same day. As of right now, Sony has neglected to mention when this will happen, but seems like something that could happen in May. We also don't know which stores will be carrying it, but the usual suspects like GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target can probably be expected to have stock for the headset in the near future.

As of right now, you can order one from PlayStation's website with ease. The headset has been in stock since launch and they don't seem to be super hard to get, which may surprise those who had to fight tooth and nail to secure a PlayStation 5 in 2021 and 2022. Whether or not Sony will be offering any in-person demos at retailers to help sell more people on the headset also remains to be seen.

What do you think of the PSVR2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.