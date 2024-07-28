PlayStation VR2 Hit With Major $200 Price Cut

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset has been hit with a massive discount of $200. Since releasing this past year, the PSVR2 has struggled to take off in the way that Sony hoped it would. As an accessory for the PlayStation 5 that retails for more than the console itself, though, it’s perhaps easy to see why the hardware didn’t sell in the multiple millions. Fortunately, for those who have been interested in snatching up the PSVR2, it can now be bought for a much lower cost.

As part of a new “Back to School” promotion that Sony began today, the PlayStation VR2 can now be purchased for $349 across retailers that include Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others. This represents a sale of $200, or 37% off, as the PSVR2 typically costs $549. This $200 discount has also been applied to the Horizon Call of the Mountain PSVR2 bundle, which now retails for $400 instead of its typical $599 price. By all accounts, this is the best sale that has ever been seen for the virtual reality headset and is even better than the promotion that Sony held for “Days of Play” earlier this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So why is Sony slashing the value of the PlayStation VR2 by such a huge amount less than two years after its release? Well, as mentioned, it’s likely because sales for the platform have reportedly been poor. So much so, in fact, that Sony is said to have made “deep cuts” earlier in 2024 to the future funding it’s dedicating to games on the platform. As a result, it sounds like the PSVR2 might not be something that Sony ends up supporting for the long haul. If it happens to sell a large number of units thanks to sales like this one that’s now available, though, perhaps it will change Sony’s outlook on the device.

Are you tempted to pick up the PSVR2 since its price has been dropped by such a large amount? Or are you waiting for the platform to hit an even lower value? Be sure to let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.