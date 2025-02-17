Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1d Released With Patch Notes

Grinding Gear Games has released a new Path of Exile 2 update today across all platforms. In recent weeks, Grinding Gear Games has shed light on PoE2’s upcoming major update, which will being version 0.2.0. Prior to the launch of this much larger update on the horizon, though, PoE2 update version 0.1.1d is now live and has added one big feature that players have been requesting in droves.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Path of Exile 2’s new update notably brings a Map Stash Tab to the game. While this might seem like a small addition to PoE2, it’s one that players have been one to see for quite some time. Beyond this, Grinding Gear has largely resolved a handful of different bugs with this patch and has reduced crashed. Some of these errors were previously platform-specific, with those on Xbox now seeing the most improvements thanks to this update.

You can view the patch notes in full for Patch of Exile 2 update 0.1.1d to see everything that has now changed with the game.