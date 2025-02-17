Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1d Released With Patch Notes

Grinding Gear Games has released a new Path of Exile 2 update today across all platforms. In recent weeks, Grinding Gear Games has shed light on PoE2’s upcoming major update, which will being version 0.2.0. Prior to the launch of this much larger update on the horizon, though, PoE2 update version 0.1.1d is now live and has added one big feature that players have been requesting in droves.
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Path of Exile 2’s new update notably brings a Map Stash Tab to the game. While this might seem like a small addition to PoE2, it’s one that players have been one to see for quite some time. Beyond this, Grinding Gear has largely resolved a handful of different bugs with this patch and has reduced crashed. Some of these errors were previously platform-specific, with those on Xbox now seeing the most improvements thanks to this update.
You can view the patch notes in full for Patch of Exile 2 update 0.1.1d to see everything that has now changed with the game.
Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.1d Patch Notes
- Enabled the Map Stash Tab. In Path of Exile 2 this has 6 sub-stashes for each tier of Waystone. Each sub-stash can hold 96 Waystones, totaling 576 Waystones that can be stored for each tier. You can change the name and color for each sub-stash, and individually set each of them to public in order to list your items on the Trade website. You can check out a preview of this stash tab here!
- Made an adjustment to improve the performance on Xbox.
- Enabled the Havenwood Cloak cosmetic microtransaction for use in Path of Exile 2.
- Fixed a bug where Strength, Dexterity and Intelligence values on the Passive Skill Tree were visually displaying the wrong attribute value when using a controller.
- Fixed a bug where online item filters could sometimes fail to load when logging in on consoles.
- Fixed a bug affecting Xbox players where their settings could be lost when switching between playing on Path of Exile 1 and Path of Exile 2.
- Fixed an issue where 16:10 was not a supported aspect ratio when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Supporter Pack upgrade options displaying on console.
- Fixed an instance crash.
- Fixed a client crash.