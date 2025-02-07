Path of Exile 2 Developers Reveal Plans for Next Major Update

Believe it or not, Path of Exile 2 has been in Early Access for 10 weeks. Upon hitting that milestone, Grinding Gear Games has released a State of Early Access detailing their reflections on the game thus far. In addition to looking back on how far the game has come, the developers laid out their roadmap for the major changes they want to focus on with the next major update for Path of Exile 2. They aren’t ready to reveal the exact timeline for the big 0.2.0 update, but this post dives deep into what they view as the biggest issues and fixes to focus on.

Overall, fans have been pretty happy with communication from Grinding Gears Game throughout Path of Exile 2 Early Access. While more and more games these days drop into Early Access and wind up in purgatory, Path of Exile 2 has gotten consistent patches and hotfixes in response to player reported concerns. While some have been better received than others, it’s clear that Grinding Gear Games is actively working on improving the game.

Path of Exile 2 has already seen its share of updates

Despite releasing 8 Path of Exile 2 patches since Early Access began, Grinding Gear Games has quite a list of future improvements on their radar. From Quality of Life features to map improvements and more, this State of Early Access update gives fans a deep look into the future of Path of Exile 2. It both summarizes the intention behind previous changes and lays out the plan moving forward, keeping players in the loop about what’s going on behind the scenes.

Grinding Gear Games Acknowledges Path of Exile 2’s Biggest Problems

The update from Grinding Gear Games lays out a few main categories for future improvement, which they hope to address by the time update 0.2.0 rolls out. For those who are playing Path of Exile 2 in Early Access, many of these issues won’t come as a surprise. Still, it’s helpful to see what the developers are thinking as they look to continue their work on the game.

Quality of Life Features

Here, Grinding Gear Games hopes to tackle some of the most frustrating and time-consuming elements of gameplay. While they’ve made big strides in this area already, the developers want to continue improving on issues like teleportation, the cost of respeccing, and issues with reviving allies in multiplayer.

Fixing Maps & Endgame Content

One of the big takeaways from this update is that Grinding Gear Games is still thinking about how to improve the endgame. In fact, two of their reported “biggest problems” for PoE2 at the moment are elated to endgame. The team hopes to better balance endgame progression and add more “cool things to find” at these higher levels.

Overall, GGG continues to work on improving mapping overall, rebalancing the variety and difficulty of various areas. This will likely continue into the 0.2.0 update, even as they focus up on the endgame in particular.

Endgame bosses and loot should keep getting better in PoE2

Balance Issues & Build Options

Balance challenges have been around from the beginning of Path of Exile 2 and the devs still see this as one of their major challenges. According to this latest message, there are still “major balance issues” with player skills and builds. For those fearing more nerfs, that is probably going to happen, but GGG cites balance concerns in both directions, with some skills being too high and too low.

They also hope to add more character build options for players to create more unique builds of their own. Given that not every class has even been released, it’s likely this goal will sort itself out as more content arrives in Path of Exile 2. The last major patch, 0.1.1, arrived on January 16th and we’ve seen a few smaller patches since. However, the next big round of changes is likely still a few months away, so players should plan for a bit of a wait before we’ll see what 0.2.0 has in store for Path of Exile 2.

What do you think of the changes made during Path of Exile 2 Early Access so far? Do you agree with the plans for where to focus next?