Poke Ball Plus Controller Pre-Orders for ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Are Live

Undoubtedly, the most interesting thing about Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch is the optional Poke Ball Plus controller (it’s also compatible with Pokemon Go). It works like a Joy-Con, but it also simulates the feel of physically catching and throwing Pokemon complete with flashing lights and sounds. You can even take your Pokemon out for a stroll in the real world to earn bonuses. We also recently learned the Poke Ball Plus controller is the only way that you can add Mew to your PokeDex.

At this point, you probably want the Poke Ball Plus controller pretty badly. We understand. If that’s the case, you should probably pre-order the controller on GameStop for $49.99 while you can (these will likely sell out quick). You also have the option of getting the controller bundled with either Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for $99.99.

Keep in mind that you can pre-order both games individually on Amazon with a 20% discount if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Speaking of Amazon, they also have their product pages up for the Poke Ball Plus, the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Pokeball Plus Bundle, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Pokeball Plus Bundle up and running, but the pre-orders weren’t active at the time of writing. It’s clear that they are gearing up to go live at any moment, so check back in frequently. Again, we expect to see sell outs on both the standalone Poke Ball Plus controller and the bundles, so it’s best to grab what you need whenever the opportunity presents itself. The official description for the Poke Ball Plus controller reads:

Grab a Poké Ball and begin your journey. Every great Trainer needs a Poké Ball to catch and store their Pokémon. With Poké Ball Plus, you can bring your Pokémon adventure into the real world with an accessory that fits in the palm of your hand.

Use with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Poké Ball Plus works like a Joy-Con controller with the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games for Nintendo Switch. Move, battle, navigate menus – you can do it all with your Poké Ball Plus.

Catch Pokémon

Poké Ball Plus has motion control capability, so when a wild Pokémon appears, ready a Poké Ball and try to catch the Pokémon by moving your Poké Ball Plus like you’re throwing it.

Lights, sounds, action!

When you catch a Pokémon, your Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate in your hand, and you’ll hear the Pokémon let out its unique cry – you’ll think there’s really a Pokémon inside!

Take your Pokémon wherever you go

Take your Pokémon for a stroll in your Poké Ball Plus out in the real world.

When you’re out and about, you can gently shake your Poké Ball Plus and the Pokémon inside will make a sound* and the Poké Ball Plus will vibrate.

Use with Pokémon GO

Just like with Pokémon GO Plus, you can use your Poké Ball Plus when playing Pokémon GO** on a compatible smartphone to help you search for Pokémon.

Search for Pokémon without looking at your smartphone

Play Pokémon GO without checking your smartphone screen. When a Pokémon appears nearby, Poké Ball Plus will light up and vibrate. A simple button press lets you throw a virtual Poké Ball, and different LED light patterns will let you know if you’ve caught the Pokémon.

As long as your Poké Ball Plus is connected to your smartphone and the Pokémon GO app, it will also count your steps so you can hatch Eggs and get Candy for your Buddy Pokémon.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will be released on November 16, 2018.

