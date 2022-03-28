Amazon Just Launched a Pokemon T-Shirt Subscription Service

Amazon has launched a subscription Pokemon t-shirt club. Earlier this week, Amazon officially launched the t-shirt club, which will send “exclusively designed T-shirts” made using officially licensed artwork every month. Each t-shirt will cost $19.99 per month with free shipping. Designs for the Pokemon t-shirt club are not available, although the subscription notes that the designs and t-shirt colors are chosen by The Pokemon Company themselves. Subscribers will also have the option of skipping a month or returning the t-shirt if they don’t like the design. Shirts come in men, women, and children sizing. You can check out the subscription page here.

The Pokemon t-shirt club is one of several launched by Amazon in recent weeks. Other brands include DC Comics, Hot Wheels, Sanrio, Barbie, Jurassic Park, Marvel, and Dungeons & Dragons. While most of the t-shirt clubs are brand new and have no products available to show off to the public, the Dungeons & Dragons t-shirt club has been around for several months and has a few different t-shirt designs available to view. You can also get a taste of the shirts’ quality and customer satisfaction by checking out the reviews on the D&D t-shirt page.

According to early subscribers, the first t-shirt is based on the Johto region. However, the preview image shared on Twitter (and shown below) shows a Hoenn region-themed t-shirt.

While there have been plenty of unofficial Pokemon loot boxes and subscription services, “official” programs have been relatively limited in scope. Given that Amazon seems to be aiming at almost every major “fandom” with their new t-shirt club initiative, it makes sense that they’d want to have Pokemon included.

The t-shirt club is available now and the first shirt will ship soon after you place the order.