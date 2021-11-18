Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets New Pre-Release Update, Patch Notes Released

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are just a few hours from release on Nintendo Switch, and a second update for the game has now been made available. When players start their copy of Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, they’ll be prompted to download version 1.1.1 of the game. This update is on the smaller side compared to version 1.1.0, merely optimizing the previous update’s data. Of course, only those that had the opportunity to review the game prior to release will be able to see any changes. Patch notes for both updates directly from Nintendo’s website can be found below:

Ver. 1.1.1 (Releasing November 17, 2021)

Optimized Ver. 1.1.0 update data.

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing November 11, 2021)

Communication functions added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift You’ll be able to enjoy local and internet communicationfunctions of game features like the Grand Underground, Super ContestShows, and the Union Room. You’ll also be able to receive gifts viaMystery Gift.

Post–Hall of Fame elements added Some game elements you’ll be able to enjoy after entering the Hall of Fame, such as Ramanas Park, will be implemented. Note: If you have game data that reflects thatyou have already entered the Hall of Fame, you can play these elementsimmediately after updating the software.

Some in-game movies and animation added Certain animated scenes and movies, including the opening moviethat plays when the software is opened and the ending movie, will beimplemented. Note: An opening movie has been added thatplays when the software is opened. You can see it by closing the gameand re-opening it with existing save data. Note: An ending movie has been added. Even ifyou have already reflected entering the Hall of Fame on your save data,you can see the ending by entering the Hall of Fame again.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

It will be interesting to see how players feel about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! While the original DS game has a passionate following, some changes to the remake have already proven somewhat controversial. Readers that might still be on the fence about the game can always check out ComicBook.com’s official review, as well as the rest of our coverage, right here. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

