Call of Duty Leak Reveals a Divisive Fortnite Feature Is on the Way

A new datamine has revealed a possible upcoming “audio visualizer” feature that already has some Call of Duty fans up in arms. This potential feature could see the classic multiplayer shooter franchise starting to feel and play more like Fortnite than ever, a testament to the popular Battle Royale franchise’s enduring influence in the multiplayer shooter space.

X user Alaix, who regularly posts on potential Call of Duty changes, detailed findings in the game’s code. Alaix found evidence of an alleged audiovisualizing feature that could aid players in detecting sounds, such as other players’ footsteps, while in-game.

This gameplay feature is already available as a menu option in Fortnite, allowing players to view visual indicators of in-game events — such as gunfire and footsteps — with a simple setting toggle. While the feature has its place for those with hearing accessibility needs, some critics of the feature in Fortnite feel that it is often abused by those who don’t need it, giving some players an unfair advantage in their games.

“Visual audio is an incredibly massive advantage and you simply can’t compete on the same level without exploiting it, even if you’re fully abled. Disabled players will forever be at a disadvantage because they can’t have any of the upsides directional audio brings. And its such a shame because for a short while it was perfectly designed as an accessibility feature could get,” wrote Reddit user turmspitzewerk.

With the feature now potentially coming to the Call of Duty franchise, the community is divided on whether the good intentions behind providing this accessibility tool will do more harm than good.

“Eh, I absolutely hate that feature in Fortnite. People abuse the hell out of it. It’s totally fine as an accessibility feature, but should be only for those who need it. So I’m not sure how they balance that,” wrote X user XpertFusion in response to Alaix’s post.

Other players declared intentions to “never play the game again” if audio visualization features are introduced in Call of Duty. In a multiplayer shooter, the element of surprise can be ruined by too much visual information. This is why one of the most popular hacker/cheating exploits used in these types of games is to see other players’ positions through walls.

With just a little practice with the audio visualizer, a player not only gains an increased detection range compared to other players but also receives visual feedback on the impacts of their own movements. This feedback enables players using audio visualizers to be stealthier, more situationally aware, and have an easier time distinguishing between the sounds made by friends and foes.

In terms of fairness, supporters of the feature point out that everyone has the option to use it, meaning it can’t create an uneven playing field. It is thought to be a comparable advantage to someone using a high-quality headset while playing, which is sometimes also perceived as unfair by players without one. However, players who don’t like the audio visualizer feature or want to feel more immersed in the game itself aren’t thrilled at the prospect of being forced to use it to remain competitive.

It remains to be seen whether the feature will indeed be incorporated into the Call of Duty franchise and whether it will elicit a massive backlash. It’s possible that it might just be begrudgingly accepted as a normal part of the game, similar to what happened with Fortnite players.