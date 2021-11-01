Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets First TV Trailer

Nintendo is ramping up its promotion of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl ahead of the games’ release date this month. Earlier today, Nintendo released its first television commercial for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The commercial shows a pair of children (garbed suspiciously similar to the protagonists of the games) exploring the Sinnoh region before confronting the Legendary duo of Palkia and Dialga. Iconic parts of the Sinnoh region, including Mount Coronet, are also prominently featured in the new trailer. You can check out the full trailer out below:

https://youtu.be/h7X5xOQgwS4

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the classic Pokemon games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While previous remakes were updates with compatibility with new Pokemon, The Pokemon tapped game studio ILCA to make a more “faithful remake” of the original games. The games use chibi-style characters on the overworld map, but retain the more modern Pokemon battle screen. Other features from the original games have received updates. The Underground area (which used the Internet for the first time in a Pokemon game) is now the Grand Underground and contains new areas and Secret Bases. Contests are now Super Contests and features a brand new rhythm mini-game. Other features have also received updates, although the core storyline and characters remain mostly unchanged. Notably, only Pokemon from the first four generations of game will be appear in the new remakes.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t point to many of the game’s new features, but instead focuses on the fact that this is the first time the Sinnoh region has appeared on the Nintendo Switch. While this claim is technically true, it won’t be for very long. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company plan to release another game – Pokemon Legends: Arceus – which is also set in a past era of the Sinnoh region. Notably, ancestors of many of the gym leaders and other characters of the Sinnoh region will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2022.