Pokemon Cafe Mix is now officially available on Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. The new Pokemon spinoff title was announced one week ago during the most recent Pokemon Presents, and it is basically a light puzzler where players must mix up food and drinks by lining up icons and hiring Pokemon staff with special abilities for boosts and the like.

Notably, Pokemon Cafe Mix is a "free-to-start" title, which basically means that players can play a bit and then purchase digital currency, Golden Acorns, to do even more. This is also in line with many modern mobile titles, and the Pokemon franchise and Nintendo are no strangers to this strategy at this point. Even with the monetization scheme, the new video game is extremely cute, and will likely quickly earn its fans.

Order’s up, Trainers—#PokemonCafeMix is now open for business on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch! 🎉🍰☕️ Download now and start mixing things up: https://t.co/KMXC1dR2jU pic.twitter.com/8xVpzw7yWy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 24, 2020

Speaking of new Pokemon games, a major announcement is expected in today's Pokemon Presents, which was teased at the end of last week's announcements. Could we finally see some sort of Johto-based Let's Go video game announced for the Nintendo Switch? We don't have long to wait now as the video should go live at 9AM ET/6AM PT!

Here is how Nintendo markets Pokemon Cafe Mix in the game's official description:

"Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café in Pokémon Café Mix, a free-to-start game for the Nintendo Switch system! Meet the goals for each puzzle before you run out of turns—link a certain number of icons, get a high score, or even destroy sugar cubes to serve up Pokémon themed menu items."

Pokemon Cafe Mix is now available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

