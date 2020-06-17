Pokemon Cafe Mix Announced for Nintendo Switch and Mobile

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company today announced a bunch of different titles and updates as part of the scheduled Pokemon Presents, and while New Pokemon Snap is obviously the biggest announcement of the lot, a new puzzle game called Pokemon Cafe Mix was also announced. Described as a "free-to-start game" for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, Pokemon Cafe Mix makes players the owners of a Pokemon cafe that prepares food and drink for pocket monsters by completing puzzles.

As players feed Pokemon, their friendship levels increase, and the more puzzles that are finished, the more upgrades the cafe can receive like new tools or areas. The announcement trailer gives a pretty good idea of how all of this will play out as players drag icons to link them together in order to clear them -- a mechanic that should be fairly familiar to anyone that's played modern handheld puzzlers. It is also extremely cute.

What do you get when you combine puzzle games with the Pokémon Café? Get ready for #PokemonCafeMix, a free-to-start game coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24!https://t.co/cZzBZmxiRf pic.twitter.com/vVruJpdUJB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Here is how Nintendo markets Pokemon Cafe Mix in the game's official description:

"Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café in Pokémon Café Mix, a free-to-start game for the Nintendo Switch system! Meet the goals for each puzzle before you run out of turns—link a certain number of icons, get a high score, or even destroy sugar cubes to serve up Pokémon themed menu items."

Pokemon Cafe Mix is set to launch for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices next week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

