Pokemon Queue Opens for Surprise Prismatic Evolutions Restock

The official Pokemon Center website has started a queue, which means that a restock of products is taking place this afternoon. The products in question are related to the Prismatic Evolutions set, which has been very difficult to come by. If you’re hoping to jump in on the restock of Pokemon Trading Card Game products, you might want to get in line right now. We know that The Pokemon Company has been working hard to restock various products over the last few months, including items from both standard Pokemon TCG sets, as well as the special expansions.

Prismatic Evolutions was released earlier this year, and quickly proved to be a pain for fans and collectors. The set focuses on Eevee and its various evolutions, which remain very popular among the Pokemon fanbase. Given that, and the fact that interest has increased as a result of Pokemon TCG Pocket, the set has become nearly impossible to come by. These Pokemon Center queues can be something of a pest, but the goal is to make it fair for collectors, and harder for resellers to use bots to scoop up all the products as they become available on the official website. Hopefully fans can get some cards today!

