Pokemon Champions Finally Gets New Release Window

Pokemon Champions, the upcoming multiplayer-centric battling game, has finally received a new release window. Since its announcement this past year, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been a bit dodgy when it comes to the launch of Champions. While the game has been slated to drop in 2026, further specifics on the title have been hard to come by. Now, to celebrate “Pokemon Day”, we finally have a better idea of when Champions will be rolling out.

Announced as part of its Pokemon Presents showcase, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Champions will release in April 2026. A specific date within this window has yet to be provided, but with how quickly April is approaching, we’ll likely get an exact day soon enough. Initially, Pokemon Champions will only be accessible on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms, with the mobile edition of the game set to drop later in 2026. Once all versions of Champions are available, they’ll all be compatible with one another, which will let players take advantage of cross-saves and cross-play functionality.

In addition to this release window, a new trailer for Pokemon Champions was also unveiled to further show off how it will play. Generally speaking, it seems to have a lot in common with past Pokemon games, but it has a sleeker look that gives it its own unique vibe.

Pokemon Champions Is the Future of Competitive Pokemon

Pokemon Champions is poised to be a particularly major release for The Pokemon Company, as it should end up being the default title for the competitive scene in the years to come. While the competitive landscape has often defaulted to using the latest mainline installments in the Pokemon series, Champions looks like it could become the new standard. In fact, at this year’s Pokemon World Championships, it has already been confirmed that Pokemon Champions will be the game that is used in the tournament.

With so much riding on Pokemon Champions, it’s important for The Pokemon Company to create an experience that players will want to engage with for the long haul. Fortunately, with Champions set to be compatible with Pokemon Home, this should allow users to bring over any and all Pokemon that they’ve obtained across various entries over the years, which is a major benefit to the game.

