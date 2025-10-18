All 26 New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Ranked From Worst to Best

With its return to the Kalos region, Pokemon Legends: Z-A brings back the Mega Evolution gimmick first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. This mechanic is central to the game’s story, and it’s also a chance for players to use their favorite Megas in game once again. But alongside a long list of returning Mega Evolution designs, Pokemon Legends: Z-A introduces a grand total of 26 new Megas for players to battle and catch. As early reveals of designs like Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel suggested, not every new Mega design will instantly win over fans. But every Pokemon is someone’s favorite, and that’s probably true for every Mega design, too.

Over the course of playing Pokemon Legends: Z-A, I got to see the big reveal for each and every one of these new Megas. The game does a nice job of doling them out like little presents as you play through, battling new trainers and Rogue Megas until you see them all. The reveals truly don’t stop coming until the credits roll. And since I’ve rolled credits on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, I’m here to judge all those new designs. So, here’s a very subjective ranking of the new Megas in Legends: Z-A, from worst to best.

26. Mega Barbaracle

You know what Barbaracle definitely didn’t need? More arms that also kind of heads. And yet, this Mega Evolution design gives it more. No thank you.

25. Mega Pyroar

They just made its mane bigger. It’s a meh from me.

24. Mega Dragonite

Compared to some of the other new designs, this one just feels a bit lazy. They slapped some wings on its head and made its tail longer, but it’s otherwise the same derpy Dragonite it’s always been. Legends: Z-A has better Megas to offer.

23. Mega Victreebel

This design is unsettling. As a Rogue Mega, it makes sense, given that the Pokemon is meant to be in pain, and that’s why you have to save it. But as a trainer intentionally creating this poor thing, I would just feel bad.

22. Mega Meganium

The cake-layer stacks of flowers around its neck just look painful. This design is too silly to seem powerful, and it also doesn’t really do anything interesting to improve on Meganium’s original design.

21. Mega Eternal Floette

This Mega design is unsettling for the same reason I never want to evolve Munna into Musharna. It’s giving umbilical cord vibes, and that’s a no thank you from me. Given that the whole story works up to seeing Floette finally Mega Evolve, this just didn’t hit the way I wanted it to.

20. Mega Chesnaught

The overall design is kind of giving Digimon vibes, which I’m not that mad at. But it is ultimately just like Chesnaught bought some new armor. I feel like they could’ve been a little more creative with this one.

19. Mega Feraligatr

There’s a reason I didn’t pick Totodile as my starter, but when I saw this guy in battle, I was extra glad. Compared to some of the other new megas, this one is Mega Dragonite levels of uninteresting. Its hood scale gets bigger, like a lot bigger. And that’s.. kind of it?

18. Mega Malamar

All the points for the reveal lead-up The Pokemon Company did for Mega Malamar, which was very fun. But this design takes an unsettling Pokemon and turns it into a supervillain. It’s terrifying, but I have to respect the commitment to the bit.

17. Mega Skarmory

They gave it a gold-plated vibe and made it look more like a sleek futuristic spaceship than a Pokemon. Something about it feels a little off, but it is a cool redesign that feels like a natural next stage for Skarmory.

16. Mega Eelektross

Listen, Eelektross creeps me out. Mega Eelektross takes that energy and triples it. But at the same time, I have to respect that they basically turned its arms into side cannons. That’s just fun.

15. Mega Excadrill

Take Pokemon with drills for hands, make drill hands even bigger. I like how it folds up together into one big drill for a truly intimidating attack, but the size of those metal plates is a bit much for its body. That takes it from scary and powerful to kind of silly.

14. Mega Greninja

I know some people were mad they just kind of flipped Greninja upside down for this one. But there’s also some recoloration on its legs and arms that really lean into the ninja vibes, and that water shuriken does look pretty cool.

13. Mega Zygarde

I’m in camp “leave Zygarde a cute lil dog” so of course I wasn’t going to like this one. But the giant torpedo feels very situation-specific, making this Mega more of a story moment than anything else.

12. Mega Emboar

Emboar isn’t one of my favorite final evolutions, but Mega Emboar is definitely an improvement. I love the flame cape and spear vibes here, which turn him from sumo wrestler into full-on warrior.

11. Mega Dragalge

Is this my personal favorite aesthetic? No. But it’s a Mega that delivers nicely on that “next stage of evolution” feel for Dragalge, so I have to give it props.

10. Mega Starmie

Listen, it became a meme for a reason. Is it ridiculous? Yes. Is it the only Rogue Mega battle that I actually laughed my way through? Also yes. And yet, somehow, I also kind of love it?

It’d be kind of hard not to improve upon a Pokemon that’s kind of just a line of smaller Pokemon. But this design is better than I expected. It’s kind of got a Transformers look to it, and I’m not mad at it.

8. Mega Scolipede

This is a glow-up for sure. The centipede Pokemon gets a sweet set of armor that makes it look like a horse ready to ride into battle. All around a solid improvement on Scolipede’s design that feels worthy of the name Mega.

7. Mega Froslass

This is a fun Mega design for sure. Froslass gets taller, her dress gets more elaborate, and those snowy cloud vibes around the skirt are top-notch. I can forgive her for kicking my butt in the Rogue Mega battle because she looked good doing it.

6. Mega Drampa

The recoloring on this one is cool, and it takes the wise old dragon and makes it look far more intimidating. Drampa looks ready for a nap, but this Mega form looks ready for a fight. Definitely a solid glow-up for this one.

5. Mega Scrafty

I respect the energy of this one so much. Its goofy overlarge pants vibe goes from awkward to serving up emo vibes in the best way. The way its little forehead spines look like emo swoosh bangs? They knew what they were doing here, and they leaned all the way in.

4. Mega Hawlucha

This design definitely plays it safe, but it fits the wrestler theme so well. It definitely looks like Hawlucha got an extra-special upgrade on its costume for an extra important fight, and the gold and black colors really give it a more intimidating vibe.

3. Mega Chandelure

This Mega makes the chendelier-style Pokemon even more ornate. And you know what? I’m here for it. Two-tier Candelure for the win.

2. Mega Delphox

Listen, I am who I am. And “give that witchy fox Pokemon a broomstick to fly on” is going to be a win with me any time. The flames do look like weird marshmallow puffs instead of actual fire, but otherwise, this design gets an A from me.

1. Mega Clefable

Clefable’s little tiny wings get a bit glow-up in this Mega Evolution, and I’m here for it. The sparkle, the larger head poof… it all feels like the natural next stage of Fairy goodness for Clefable.

