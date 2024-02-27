Pokemon Day 2024 Deal Offers Up To 60% Off Squishmallows, Apparel, and More

Pokemon Day 2024 is here, and there will be plenty of exciting reveals for fans to celebrate. Naturally, there will also be deals, and one of the best offers happening this year includes discounts of up to 60% on a huge collection of apparel, accessories, and more. There are even some huge discounts to be had on coveted Pokemon Squishmallows.

These Pokemon Day 2024 sales are happening here at Hot Topic and here at BoxLunch until the end of the day today, February 27th. Below you'll find some direct links to standout items in the sale.

In other Pokemon Day deals, a huge sale on Pokemon plush and figure sets from Jazwares is happening today on Amazon. The collection includes figures in plush in numerous sizes with big discounts, and you can shop it all right here on Amazon while the sale lasts. Note that these deals are of the lightning variety, so they will disappear when 100% claimed or when the sale ends. We've picked out a handful of highlights from the sale below to get you started.

What is Pokemon Day?

February 27th, 1996 was the day Pokemon Red and Green first released on the original Game Boy in Japan. That marked the official start of the franchise, and The Pokemon Company celebrates Pokemon Day as part of a yearly event. At this time, the lighting of the Empire State Building is the only announced event for Pokemon Day 2024, but we should expect to hear more over the next two weeks. Typically, The Pokemon Company releases a Pokemon Presents livestream on Pokemon Day, or in the days leading up to it. This is where The Pokemon Company typically makes new game announcements, while also providing updates on existing titles like Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Masters EX. You can keep up with all of the latest Pokemon Day news right here.