‘Pokemon’ Mobile Game in Development by ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ Maker

Mobile game developer DeNA has announced that they are working with the Pokemon Company on a new mobile game title, which will come out by March 2020. DeNA reported the new game during the company’s investor briefing earlier today, although no details were provided about what the game would include. DeNA is one of Nintendo’s major mobile game partners, having developed several popular mobile game titles for Nintendo with great success, including Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, and Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. DeNA is also working on a Mario Kart mobile game that will be announced later this year.

The Pokemon franchise has had plenty of success in mobile gaming, most notably with Pokemon Go, which continues to be at the top of sales charts three years after its release. The Pokemon Company has also licensed Pokemon Quest, a game that uses Minecraft-style graphics, Pokemon Duel, which revitalized the Pokemon Miniatures Game for mobile, and Pokemon: Magikarp Jump, which was all about training a Magikarp to jump high.

However, a DeNA produced Pokemon game could potentially be exciting, especially if the game is a strategy-style game, which is one of DeNA’s specialties. DeNA has a history of success with Nintendo properties, so this game will likely make a bunch of waves when it’s announced next year. While it won’t likely have the impact of Pokemon Go, a DeNA Pokemon game could still bring in a lot of revenue for both Nintendo and DeNA.

We’ll have more news on the new Pokemon game when it’s announced. Let us know what type of Pokemon game you want to see in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to chat all things Pokemon!

