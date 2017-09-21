Pokemon And Dragon Ball Light Up The Nintendo Switch And 3DS eShops Tomorrow

The Nintendo Switch and 3DS are about to get slammed with incredible games.

Tomorrow, September 22nd, we can finally get our hands on the definitive version of Pokken Tournament on the Nintendo Switch, as well as the long-awaited Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. 3DS owners also have two classic Pokemon games to dig into, as Pokemon Gold and Silver make their glorious return.

The big highlight here is Pokken Tournament DX, which is basically the Pokemon fighting game that we’ve all been dreaming about since we were kids. There’s an entire roster of fan-favorite Pokemon for you to train with, hordes of support Pokemon to call in during matches, and wardrobes of unlockables for you as a trainer. This is going to be the ultimate time-sink for many of you in the months ahead — or at least until Super Mario Odyssey launches! You can find our full review of Pokken right here.

Not that into anime? No problem! The respective Nintendo eShops are lighting up with fantastic games. SteamWorld Dig 2 is getting rock-solid reviews across the board, as we knew it would, and Flip Wars players have a free update to look forward to which will offer up a brand new stage and multiplayer modes. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game will also be sneaking its way onto the eShop.

Feeling more old-school? Art of Fighting hits is coming as the latest NEOGEO game to show up on the Switch, and we don’t have long at all to wait for Nintendo’s newly announced Arcade Archives. Arcade Archives Mario Bros. lands on September 27th.

You can check out Nintendo’s official press release to read more about some of our featured titles.

