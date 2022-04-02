Pokemon Go Adds New Pokemon During Rocket Retreat Event

Pokemon Go is currently in the midst of another Team GO Rocket event which has brought new Pokemon into the game. Niantic announced this week that both Salandit and Salazzle are making their Pokemon Go debuts as part of the “All-Hands Rocket Retreat” event with players now able to obtain both of those Pokemon under the correct conditions. Several Shadow Pokemon both in their normal, Shiny, and Alolan forms are back during this event, too, alongside more monsters and some bonuses for players to take advantage of until the event concludes.

As is the case with any sort of event, having new Pokemon make their first appearances in Pokemon Go is always the highlight, and that’s no different here with Salandit and Salazzle. The two salamander Pokemon are available with Salandit obtainable via 12km Eggs. You’ll only be able to get Salandit’s evolution, Salazzle, by evolving the former using 50 Salandit Candy, but there’s a catch. Just as the evolutions work in the core Pokemon games, only a female Salandit can evolve into Salazzle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While those will be the Pokemon most will be going after to expand their collections, a number of Shadow Pokemon are also featured in this event. Those include Latias, Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Exeggutor, Sudowoodo, Girafarig, and Numel. Niantic said players “may encounter different Shiny Shadow Pokémon than normal” as well, so there’s a chance you’ll get a variant that’s even more unique than normal.

Encountering a Shiny Sneasel is also a possibility during this event after players have completed Field Research tasks. Scraggy may be encountered by doing the same thing, but Niantic said you’ll only encounter that Pokemon if you’re lucky.

https://twitter.com/PokemonGoApp/status/1510195338338000898

As for the event bonuses, players will naturally find Team GO Rocket more often at PokeStops and in balloons. There’s also a one-time event bundle players can purchase which contains 10 Max Potions, 10 Max Revives, and five Rocket Radars for 1,275 PokeCoins.

Pokemon Go’s new Team GO Rocket event is live now, so expect to see plenty of people showing off their Salandit and Salazzle soon enough.

Will you be going after Salandit and Salazzle during this update? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @TannerDedmon.