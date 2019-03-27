‘Pokemon Go’ Announces April Community Day Details

Pokemon Go‘s next Community Day will feature the Dragon-type Pokemon Bagon. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced the times, date, and details about the next Community Day, a monthly event featuring increased spawns of a specific species of Pokemon and other bonuses. April’s Community Day will feature Bagon, a relatively rare Dragon-type Pokemon that eventually evolves into the powerful Salamence. Salamence is one of the strongest non-Legendary Pokemon in the game, so this will definitely be a well-attended event, especially as Salamence gets an exclusive moveif evolved during the event. The exclusive move will be announced at a later time.

While Pokemon Go didn’t mention it in their announcement, April’s Community Day will likely also see the addition of the Shiny variant of Bagon. Shiny Pokemon are alternate-colored versions of Bagon that are typically quite rare. Community Days have boosted Shiny rates, so April’s Community Day will be the best chance to grab a Shiny Bagon. Players will also get three times the experience points every time they catch a Pokemon during the event.

April’s Community Day will take place on April 13th between 3 PM and 6 PM local time. Please note that Pokemon Go has shifted its Community Day times from earlier in the year and now set to local time instead of a fixed time period across several continents.

