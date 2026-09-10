Nintendo Wii Exclusive RPG Coming to Switch and PS5 in February With New Remaster

A remaster of a Nintendo Wii exclusive RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and PS5 this February. More specifically, February 4, 2027, priced at $49.99, unless you are on Nintendo Switch 2. If you are on Nintendo Switch 2, you will pay a $10 Switch 2 tax, which means you’ll fork over $59.99. Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch 2 users, the Switch 2 tax isn’t that uncommon. In fact, the Nintendo Switch tax existed at the start of the Switch generation. To this end, there’s hope it will fade out over time, but for now it’s fairly common.

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Whether on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PC, or PS5, starting on February 4, you will be able to play a remaster of Vanillaware’s action RPG, Muramasa: The Demon Blade, which has been dubbed Muramasa: Revenant Blades. Japanese developer Vanillaware has once again teamed up with Japanese publisher Marvelous for the release. For those who do not recognize the former, they are best known for 2007’s Odin Sphere, 2013’s Dragon’s Crown, 2019’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and its most recent game, Unicorn Overlord. They make more niche games, often RPGs, but ones that also often earn critical and consumer acclaim. Muramasa: The Demon Blade is far from its best-known work, so it’s surprising to see it returning, with a remaster no less, but as Nintendo fans may remember, when the game was released in 2009, it was fairly well received, as evidenced by its 81 on Metacritic. Then, a few years later, a semi-remastered version was released on PlayStation Vita in 2013. And that was the last we heard from the game until now.

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A Fast-Paced Action RPG

For those just learning about the fast-paced action RPG, it is set in feudal Japan and follows the stories of two protagonists, two warriors named Kisuke and Momohime, as they battle demons and other supernatural enemies on a journey that will reveal their interconnected destinies. If the story premise sounds a little boring, it’s because it’s not the strongest part of the game. Back when it was released on the Wii, and then the PS Vita, it was the gameplay that earned most of the praise. And this may be a surprise to fans of more modern Vanillaware games, which have had great stories. While its Japanese folklore setting proves to be an interesting backdrop, the story told within it is fairly straightforward and safe.

What perhaps is the strongest element of the game is its hand-drawn art, which is standard for Vanillaware games. The studio’s distinct art design is perhaps the key ingredient across all its games.

How well does it hold up in 2026? Well, it’s a 2009 Wii game. That said, it does have new 4K visuals, progression improvements, and a brand-new localization complete with English voice acting, all of which make it stand out from the original version.

Meanwhile, if this specific Nintendo nostalgia doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if you can’t wait until February to get your fill, there are two Wii games notably coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next month.