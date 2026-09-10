PlayStation’s Fairgame$ Seemingly Leaks With First Gameplay Footage

What looks to be footage from the upcoming PlayStation multiplayer game Fairgame$ seems to have leaked online. Announced back in 2023, Fairgame$ is set to be the latest live-service venture from PlayStation and is the first project from newfound developer Haven Studios. While the title hasn’t been shown off by PlayStation whatsoever since its announcement, the company has continued to reaffirm that it remains in development behind the scenes. Now, after years of silence, a new look at gameplay from Fairgame$ may have finally come about, although it’s being shown off under a much different name.

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Pointed out by a user on Reddit, a new playtest for a game known as Project Espresso is being hosted on website Player.gg. Although this game is under a codename, the trailer that is shown on the sign-up page is eerily similar to the first teaser for Fairgame$, as its gameplay loop revolves around breaking into different locations, stealing loot, and exfiltrating while trying to avoid enemy combatants. In addition to having the same general look as many of PlayStation’s other first-party titles, Project Espresso is said to require a PlayStation account in order to play, which essentially verifies that this coming directly from Sony. As a result, it’s almost undoubtedly Fairgame$ that PlayStation is testing for, even if it’s not outright validating as much.

You can check out this teaser from what is likely Fairgame$ in the post below:

Looks like this is the first official look at gameplay for FAIRGAME$ aka Break In https://t.co/kuphMNor1Y pic.twitter.com/W5KE8nEO9b — Radec (@realradec) September 10, 2026

In recent months, reports and leaks have suggested that Fairgame$ might no longer be the name of Haven’s upcoming multiplayer title. Instead, it’s name is said to have been changed to Break In, which more aptly conveys the sole goal of the game. PlayStation itself has yet to confirm that this is true, but whenever we next hear about the game publicly, it could be with a different name than before.

With Fairgame$ now entering the public testing stage, it suggests that the title is drawing closer to its release. Currently, PlayStation and Haven haven’t committed to a broad launch window of any sort for Fairgame$, with some reports claiming that the project has been in trouble behind the scenes. Assuming that everything goes well with this upcoming round of testing, though, Fairgame$ could re-emerge in an official capacity at some point in the months to come and set it on a trajectory to arrive in 2027.

Then again, if testing for Fairgame$ doesn’t go well, PlayStation could always pull the plug on the game before it ever sees the light of day. While this would be a shocking move given how much development time has been put into the project, such a decision would fall in line with others from PlayStation like the shutdown of Bluepoint Games, Dark Outlaw Games, and the recent attempt to cancel Kojima Productions’ Physint.