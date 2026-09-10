Konami Announces Nintendo Switch Exclusive Remake of PlayStation Exclusive Game

Konami has announced a remake of a PlayStation exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The remake is also coming to PC, but not any other console platform, making the remake a console exclusive. Of course, this is surprising considering the original game was a PlayStation exclusive. This new remake could come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X, in the future, but right now there is no word of these versions.

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On February 17, 2027, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC users will specifically get their hands on a remake of Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force 3, dubbed Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX. For those unfamiliar with this Konami game, it was released in 2008 as a PSP exclusive, following Tag Force and Tag Force 2, respectively, two fellow PSP exclusives released in 2006 and 2007. There were two more Tag Force games after this, but not in the GX era. As for why this specific game has been chosen, we do not know. Konami does not say, but after the original, GX is the next most popular era, and this game, as the final game, is likely seen as the definitive experience of the trilogy.

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Yu-Gi-Oh! Fans Are Excited

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a Yu-Gi-Oh! game set in the GX era, the second era of the anime. In it, you play as a student at Duel Academy in his final year at the school. In it, you will select your partner from over 100 characters, all of whom have been “visually upgraded,” with the goal of conquering all opponents and preparing for the Graduation Duel.

The game features 3,800 cards, including fan-favorite cards that were not included in the original game. Not only will you build your deck and develop unique strategies, but enjoy student life at Duel Academy.

This may seem like a random release, but it’s one that has Yu-Gi-Oh! fans very excited. To this end, the trailer above already has over 245,000 views with over 10,000 likes and 65 dislikes. Meanwhile, every comment is positive.

“I still can’t get over the fact that they got all of the original voice actors back. This is a day one purchase for me,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds: “Oh my god! They added new cards and a customizable difficulty setting. This feels like a dream.”

A third comment further drives the point home: “This is the best announcement from Yu-Gi-Oh! I’ve seen in over a decade. I can’t wait!”

The new remake is already available for pre-order, and it costs $49.99. To get fans to pre-order, Konami is offering the following incentives, at least on the eShop: Digital card Yubel, Digital card Wicked Canon, Digital card Hope for the Future, and Winged Kuriboh Duel Mate.