LEGO Astro Bot Set Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

The first full look at LEGO’s upcoming Astro Bot set has now leaked online. Prior to the reveal of LEGO’s new PS1 console that is releasing in October, reports suggested that the company would also be including an Astro Bot set as a free bonus for those who purchased the model right away. And while this Astro Bot promotion has yet to be formally announced by LEGO, we now know that it’s certainly going to happen based on new images that have hit the internet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of @BrickTapNews, a handful of images of the packaging for LEGO’s Astro Bot model have appeared. As expected, this Astro Bot set is going to be somewhat small and will only come with 276 pieces in total. Still, this is more than enough pieces to accurately recreate Astro Bot’s look from his Game of the Year-winning 2023 release, while also including swappable eyes, thruster boots, and a stand to set the character on.

You can get a look at this Astro Bot LEGO set for yourself right here:

Here’s a look at the upcoming Astro Bot set, that’ll be free with all purchases of the PlayStation set while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/QQfr90dv9x — Brick Tap (@BrickTapNews) September 10, 2026

As mentioned, the biggest thing about this Astro Bot LEGO set is that it’s one that won’t be sold by itself. Instead, reports have asserted that LEGO will only be giving this away to those who purchase the LEGO PS1, which launches on October 4th. If this is the case, LEGO itself has yet to announce this promotion for the Astro Bot, which is quite strange given that the PS1 model is less than a month out from its arrival.

Then again, LEGO hasn’t even opened up pre-orders for the PS1 console on its own site just yet, which might explain why we haven’t heard anything about this Astro Bot set. Once LEGO pushes purchases live for the PS1, we should then get more specifics about the Astro Bot product in a formal capacity. Still, if these newly leaked images have proven anything, it’s that this set very much does exist and is still in LEGO’s plans.

As for the LEGO PS1, the upcoming release is set to contain 1,911 pieces and will be nearly a 1:1 version of the original PlayStation console. Outside of recreating the PlayStation alone, the set will also come with a model of the first iteration of the PlayStation controller and two dioramas based on Ape Escape and Gran Turismo that extend from the sides of the unit. In total, the LEGO PS1 will retail for $180, but the prospect of receiving this LEGO Astro Bot set for free alongside the brickified console definitely makes the value proposition of this release that much better.