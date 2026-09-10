PlayStation’s Attempt to Cancel Physint Is More Proof Than Ever That the Brand Has Lost Its Way

There was a time when Hideo Kojima and PlayStation seemed almost inseparable. From Metal Gear Solid on the original PlayStation to Death Stranding decades later, their relationship produced some of the industry’s most recognizable games. That made Physint feel bigger and more special than any other announcement. After all, it has been poised as the spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. When PlayStation revealed the project in 2024, it was promising Kojima’s return to the action-espionage genre and reviving a relationship that helped define its identity. Yet, Sony has seemingly thrown that relationship away.

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Hideo Kojima’s upcoming stealth-action game Physint was almost canceled altogether until Xbox picked it up. Kojima Productions says it received unexpected notice from PlayStation in June that the project would be canceled. After spending three months searching for another partner, Kojima chose Xbox, which will now publish Physint. Xbox has confirmed the expanded partnership, making this one of the strangest publisher changes in recent gaming history.

PlayStation Gives Kojima’s Physint To Xbox

image courtesy of kojima productions

PlayStation originally announced Physint at the conclusion of its January 2024 State of Play. Kojima described the project as his return to action-espionage, a genre synonymous with his career. The reputation behind Metal Gear Solid gave this announcement extra weight and recalled Kojima’s earliest history with Sony. The new project was not simply another collaboration, but a reunion between one of gaming’s most recognizable creators and the platform where his most famous work became a phenomenon.

That makes the cancellation of Physint even more painful. PlayStation says it made the “difficult decision” to step away from collaborating with Kojima Productions on Physint, while maintaining that its relationship with Kojima remains strong. Kojima’s account is considerably more direct. He said that PlayStation unexpectedly informed Kojima Productions in June that it would cancel Physint, forcing the studio to search for another partner to keep development alive.

Xbox did not miss out on this opportunity, perhaps seeking its own version of Death Stranding. It announced its partnership with Kojima Productions, intending to bring the game to Xbox and PC, with a PlayStation version up in the air. And beyond the game, it appears Xbox’s relationship may extend into film and television with Physint and Kojima. This is a huge gain for Xbox as it seeks to compete with Sony on the exclusive front.

Losing Kojima Is a Major Blow For PlayStation

image Courtesy of Xbox

Kojima is not simply another third-party developer. His name has been attached to PlayStation’s identity for decades, and Metal Gear Solid remains one of the clearest examples of a game that helped define the original PlayStation era. That connection continued when Sony partnered with Kojima Productions on Death Stranding. Losing Physint therefore matters beyond the game itself. It represents the loss of another piece of the creative relationship PlayStation spent decades building.

There is also a painful irony in Xbox becoming the new home for the project. Microsoft already has an agreement with Kojima Productions for OD, Kojima’s long-awaited horror project. Now Xbox is publishing both of the studio’s announced games tied to its current partnership. This seems like Xbox has fully poached Kojima from Sony and should give the Xbox a huge leg up on PlayStation consoles going forward.

But the issue is what this says about PlayStation’s priorities. A company can decide that a project no longer fits its strategy for perfectly rational business reasons. However, the timing is not good, with Sony already at the end of several other controversies, the biggest being a Switch-only digital media policy, something Kojima disagreed with. This shows a disconnect between Sony’s business model and how it is treating its fans, as well as its creators.

Sony May Be Too Far Gone To Come Back

image courtesy of sony

The Physint situation would be alarming enough on its own, but it arrives during a tumultuous period for Sony. In July 2026, Sony announced that physical disc production for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will end in January 2028. After that point, new releases will be available digitally through the PlayStation Store and at retailers. Sony framed the decision around changing consumer preferences and the industry’s shift toward digital distribution. But fans are simply calling it greed and monopoly.

Physical games, distinctive first-party projects and relationships with creators all contributed to the identity PlayStation built across multiple generations. None of those things are disappearing overnight, and Sony still has enormous franchises and a massive player base. But Sony’s decisions are pushing gamers away, and it is easy to see why. PlayStation needs wins, and with Marvel’s Wolverine falling below expectations, Physint could have been a major win.

That is why Physint may ultimately matter more as a symbol than as a single game. PlayStation announced Kojima’s new stealth-action project, celebrated its relationship with one of gaming’s most famous creators, and then attempted to end the project. Xbox stepping in to save the project is a sign that something deeper is going on with Sony. There is still time for PlayStation to save its image, but moves like this are not the way to do it, and time is running out.