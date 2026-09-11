New 2026 EA Game Available for Free for Some

A new 2026 EA game is available for free for some gamers on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X. The game in question is also available on PS5 and PC, but there is no such offer for those on these platforms. Anyone on PC and PS5 will need to pay $70 to download the game. Those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can simply download the game for free, but those on Nintendo Switch 2 interested will need a Nintendo Switch 2 subscription.

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Between September 10 and September 13 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and between now and September 15 on Nintendo Switch 2, with an NSO subscription, EA fans can download the entirety of EA Sports Madden NFL 27 for free during this period. During this period, the entirety of the 2026 EA game is free to play endlessly. After this period, anyone who claims it for free via these two offers will need to buy the game outright for the aforementioned $70 to continue. While the free download doesn’t carry over, all progress will be saved as long as you don’t delete said save data.

EA’s Third Newest Game

This is a great offer considering EA Sports Madden NFL 27 was released less than a month ago. Despite this, since then, it’s put out two other new games, one of which is a best-selling Star Wars game, and the other is another EA Sports release, NHL 27.

EA Sports Madden NFL 27, like any installment in the series, doesn’t require a ton of time to get your fix in, but its $70 price point makes it hard to justify if you aren’t going to sink considerable time into it. This removes this dilemma. Meanwhile, if you simply want to test out this new installment compared to other recent ones to determine if the improvements make it worth checking out this time around, well, this free trial is also perfect for that. For what it is worth, this is the best-reviewed game in the series since Madden NFL 19, thanks to its decent 78 on Metacritic.

This offer also comes at a perfect time because the new NFL season just began this week, September 9, with the season opener between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. EA is no doubt trying to capitalize on this by getting as many players into the game as possible, in the hope they will stick around alongside the new season.

This free trial also comes well before its EA Play debut. Eventually, the game will be free with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and likely PS Plus as well, but this won’t be for at least another six months.