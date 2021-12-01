Pokemon Go Ends 2021 With Month Full of Great Events and Bonuses

Pokemon Go is ending the year with a month full of new Shiny Pokemon, intriguing events, and lots of bonuses. Earlier today, Niantic released its monthly summary of upcoming events for the month of December for Pokemon Go. The month not only includes the traditional year-end holiday event, but also an intriguing event involving a Unova region landmark (that should result in the introduction of a new Pokemon to Pokemon Go) but also a solid Research Breakthrough Pokemon and the return of three Legendary Pokemon with new Shiny forms.

December’s events include an Incense Day for Swinub on December 6th, a Dragonspiral Descent event from December 7th through December 12th, and the Holiday event from December 16th through December 31st. The Swinub Incense Day will offer players an increased chance to catch Swinub (with its fully evolved form Mamoswine learning the Community Day Charged Move Ancient Power), while the Holiday event will feature new costumed Pokemon. The Dragonspiral Descent event is “inspired by” the Dragonspiral Tower from Pokemon Black and White and its sequel games, but has no other details provided. Fans believe that the event could feature the debut of Druddigon, a Dragon-type Pokemon from the Unova region that hasn’t popped up yet in Pokemon Go.

December will also see the return of the Legendary Pokemon Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem, the mascot Pokemon of Pokemon Black and White and Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. One interesting possibility is that Pokemon Go could introduce form changes for Kyurem, similarly to how the game introduced a form change for Hoopa last month. Kyurem can merge with Reshiram and Zekrom in the main series games, which could be easily replication with the recently added form change mechanic in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go is also introducing Mega Steelix as a new Mega Evolution in December.

One other major bonus coming in December is the Research Breakthrough bonus. Players will get a guaranteed encounter with Deino when they complete a Research Breakthrough by completing Field Research tasks on seven separate days. Deino is a rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so this is a major upgrade from past Research Breakthrough encounters.