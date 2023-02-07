Pokemon Go Developer Addresses Login and Performance Issues Ahead of Spotlight Hour

It appears that fans of Pokemon Go and other Niantic games are currently experiencing various issues. According to the official Niantic Support Twitter account, these problems range from small in-app issues with the game's Shop, to apps not opening at all. It's unclear exactly when these problems will be fixed, but Niantic is clearly aware of the problems, and working to get things under control. No time table has been provided for these fixes, but hopefully things will get taken care of sooner, rather than later!

"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues across multiple apps. The impact ranges from some apps unable to launch at all to some features not working as intended," the company wrote on Twitter. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update soon."

As of this writing, I'm still able to log into Pokemon Go, so it's unclear exactly how widespread these problems might be. However, this could interfere with some in-game events if these problems aren't resolved quickly. Pidgey Spotlight Hour is set to take place at 6 p.m. local time tonight, which could be problematic for players that were looking to participate. Meanwhile, Pokemon Go's Valentine's Day event is set to begin tomorrow, and will include a Global Challenge for players to participate in. That could be a lot harder to accomplish if players are unable to access the app, or send gifts to their friends!

Niantic's statement is pretty sparse on details, so it's impossible to say how quickly things will get back to normal, and which games have been impacted most by the issue. More than six years after the game's release, Pokemon Go continues to see a lot of interest from players around the globe, and a lot of fans are bound to be disappointed if these events are negatively impacted. For now, we'll all just have to wait and see how things play out!

Have you been having issues with Pokemon Go today? Are you planning to participate in Pidgey Spotlight Hour? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!