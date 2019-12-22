Pokemon Go Drops Tons of Pokemon From Egg Pools

Pokemon Go has dropped nearly 100 different Pokemon species from its egg pools, including tons of Starter Pokemon and longtime favorites. Earlier this week, Pokemon Go announced that it had switched up which Pokemon can hatch from eggs, adding a few new Pokemon species and dropping over 90 species from various egg pools. Most of the Pokemon species dropped from the egg pools were Pokemon from past generations, Pokemon that players would already likely have in their collection. Other Pokemon were pulled from the main egg pool and left in the Adventure Sync egg pool, giving players more incentive to collect the Adventure Sync egg rewards.

The ninety Pokemon species dropped from the egg pool include the following (courtesy of the Silph Road research group):

From 2 KM eggs: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Abra, Machop, Shellder, Gastly, Krabby, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Misdreavus, Swinub, Smoochum, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Poochyena, Makuhita, Aron, Meditite, Spoink, Kricketot, Bonsly, Pidove

From 5 KM eggs: Sandshrew, Psyduck, Growlithe, Magnemite, Seel, Onix, Lickitung, Rhyhorn, Tangela, Horsea, Omanyte, Kabuto, Mareep, Yanma, Murkrow, Pineco, Shuckle, Sneasel, Houndour, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Nosepass, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, Duskull, Wynaut, Snorunt, Budew, Combee, Drifloon, Buneary, Glameow, Stunky, Bronzor, Hippopotas, Finneon, Mantyke, Snover, Blitzle, Drilbur, Foongus, Lotad, Azurill

From 10 KM eggs: Lapras, Porygon, Aerodactyl, Dratini, Larvitar, Ralts, Slakoth, Nincada, Sableye, Bagon, Beldum, Chingling, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu

Note that some Pokemon (such as Riolu and other Baby Pokemon) still remain available in 7 KM eggs, while Pokemon species like Beldum and Bagon are still available through various Adventure Sync egg rewards.

The current list of Pokemon available in eggs can currently be found here. Note that some Pokemon (such as Riolu and other Baby Pokemon) still remain available in 7 KM eggs, while Pokemon species like Beldum and Bagon are still available through various Adventure Sync egg rewards.