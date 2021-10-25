Pokemon Go Announces First Global Dia de Muertos Event

Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated in Mexico, but on November 1st, Pokemon Go players around the globe will have a chance to celebrate. Developer Niantic is hosting an in-game event, where players will be able to get a free avatar item, and participate in a special Collection Challenge. The avatar item is a snazzy in-game t-shirt, meant to resemble pecked paper. Specific Pokemon will be appearing in the wild during the event, and players might even encounter their Shiny variants, as well. The following Pokemon will be found during Dia de Muertos:

Cubone

Sunkern

Murkrow

Houndour

Sableye

Roselia

Sunflora

Drifloon

Yamask

To catch these Pokemon, Niantic will be giving away a special event box, which will include 20 Poke Balls, and one Incense. During the event, players will be able to get 2x Catch Stardust, while Incense and Lure Modules will last for 90 minutes. In addition to the Pokemon listed above, Alolan Marowak might also appear through Incense or Lure encounters. Sadly, it doesn’t seem there will be any Special Research tasks for the event, but it should still be a fun one for players. This year marks the first time the event will be held in all territories in the game.

Pokemon Go players still have to wait another week for the Dia de Muertos event to begin, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the game’s current Halloween-themed festivities! Right now, players can encounter four Ghost-type Pokemon that are new to the mobile game: Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist, Phantump, and Trevenant. In addition to these new Ghost-types, players can also encounter new themed variants for Pikachu, Drifblim, and Piplup, participate in Special Research tasks, and purchase Halloween-themed avatar items in the game’s store. Given how much content the Halloween event has featured, the smaller scale of the Dia de Muertos event might be a welcome sight for players!

Pokemon Go‘s Die de Muertos event will run from Monday November 1st at 10 a.m. local time through Tuesday November 2nd at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to Dia de Muertos in Pokemon Go? Have you been enjoying the Halloween event so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!