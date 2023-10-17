Pokemon Go Reveals How to Get Free Halloween Item Early

Over the last few months, Prime Gaming has given players access to a number of Pokemon Go freebies of varying quality. However, this month, subscribers can get Partner Research that grants early access to a Halloween avatar item ahead of its addition to the Shop! Available right now, the Partner Research must be claimed by November 17th at 9:59 a.m. PT, when the next freebies will be offered. Provided the Partner Research has been claimed by that date, players will have until December 25th at 8 p.m. PT to complete the research tasks.

The avatar item in question is the Greavard Wig. Greavard is coming to Pokemon Go as part of this year's Halloween event alongside its evolution, Houndstone. For those unfamiliar with Greavard, the Ghost-type Pokemon debuted in last year's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Greavard has a candle on its head and white shaggy hair that covers its eyes. The Greavard Wig mimics this look, and should be the perfect option for players that want to dress-up in Pokemon Go for the Halloween season. Those that don't subscribe to Amazon Prime will also be able to get the Greavard Wig from the game's Shop, but they'll have to spend PokeCoins to do so, and the avatar item won't release until Thursday, October 19th.

Greavard Wig: How to Redeem

(Photo: Pokemon)

Readers interested in getting the Prime Gaming exclusive Partner Research can do so right here. Once subscribers have claimed the bundle, they'll be given a code that must be redeemed. Pokemon Go codes cannot be redeemed within the game itself; that must be done within a browser at the website right here. Shortly after the code has been redeemed, players should receive a push notification from the Pokemon Go app that a code was redeemed. Players can find the required tasks in the menu under the section labeled "Today." In that same section, the Timed Investigation: Master Ball will be found at the top, provided players haven't finished it yet. The Partner Research should be located underneath.

In addition to the Greavard Wig, players will receive several other rewards for completing the research tasks, including a Pokemon Egg, Pinap Berries, and encounters. Partner Research task encounters will include Kecleon, Golett, Oricorio, and Galarian Yamask.

Pokemon Go Halloween Part 1

When Pokemon Go's Halloween event begins this week, players can expect to see a number of Ghost, Dark, and Poison-type Pokemon in the wild. The game's shop will also be updated with several Ghost-type inspired avatar items, including the Greavard Wig, Yamask Mask, Cofagrigus Costume, Cofagrigus Head, and Phantump Head. Prices for these avatar items have not been revealed just yet, but all of these options will remain in the Shop even after the event has ended.

Are you planning to check out this Pokemon Go freebie? What do you think of Prime Gaming's free items?